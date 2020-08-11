Kampyongo Orders Retired Cops To Vacate Police Houses

Minister of Home Affairs Mr Stephen Kampyongo has told the ministry’s permanent Secretary Masiye Banda and the Police Command to ensure retired officers who have received their benefits immediately vacate Police houses to accommodate those still in the service.

Mr Kampyongo said the Police Command and Mr Banda must coordinate to identify the said retirees to pave way for the accommodation of officers that are not accommodated.

He ordered that the exercise must be done expeditiously to ease the accommodation challenges facing the police as some are forced to rent houses in residential areas.

He said this after commissioning police houses in Kafue.