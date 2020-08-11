KCC Warns Illegal Developers On Railway Land

The Kitwe City Council has noted with serious concern that some people are demarcating and selling portions of Zambia Railway land under the pretext of a project for construction of a 3.9 kilometers between Mindolo and Garneton in Kitwe.

And the Council has stated that the project that was intended to relocate the railway line was cancelled by the Ministry of Transport and Communication.

Council Public Relations Officer Nelly Nkolongo said there is no project of relocating the railway line.

She said any person paying for the said land is doing it at owners risk.

Nkolongo has further asked Zambia Railways, the owners of the land, to protect it and report any persons demarcating their land to Zambia Police for criminal trespass or apply to court to restrain any person from encroaching on the land.

She said it is not the duty of the local authority to police company property as this is the responsibility of the owner.