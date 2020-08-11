Ndola NDC Official Quits

The National Democratic Congress NDC Party youth wing on the Copperbelt has suffered a setback following the resignation of its Ndola District Youth Information and Publicity Secretary.

Moonga Muzandu has called it quits, according to a letter addressed to the Party’s Acting District Chairman.

He said his resignation from the Chishimba Kambwili-led party is with immediate effect adding that the decision taken is purely personal.

“Reasons for my resignation are personal. I want to thank all of you for the good relationship I had with you,” he stated.

Two weeks ago, various functionaries in Chifubu Constituency and those at the District level in Ndola resigned from their positions and joined the Patriotic Front.