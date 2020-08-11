ZAMBIA’S WORLD BANK EXECUTIVE IS AN ARTIST, TO HOLD ART EXHIBITION!

Newly appointed Director of Resource Mobilization and Corporate Finance at the World Bank, Dr. Samuel Munzele Maimbo(PhD, MBA, BA) has an artistic hobby.

He is a great artist and uses his spare time to paint figures like Zambia’s presidents.

He will soon be launching his exhibition capturing the political history of Zambia through art.

Dr Maimbo, a Zambian national, assumed duties as Director in charge of International Development Assistance (IDA) mobilisation, and International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) Corporate Finance, on 1st July 2020.

In the new position, Dr Maimbo is expected to:implement the IDA policy framework with particular attention to supporting countries responses to Covid-19; oversee the continued implementation of IDA’s hybrid financial model and assuring overall integrity of IDA finances; and, maintain IBRD financial sustainability and capacity, with particular attention to policies affecting its capital adequacy, income generating capacity, and balance sheet management.