11-Year-Old Girl Defiled, Murdered In Nakonde

An eleven-year-old girl has been defiled and murdered by unknown people in Chiyanga area of Nakonde District.

The incident happened over the weekend.

Muchinga Province Deputy Police Commissioner Geoffrey Kunda has confirmed the incident in an interview and identified the victim as Sherrine Nambeya.

Mr Kunda said body of the deceased was found along a footpath near Nyimbili stream after she was reported missing.

He has stated that the victim had gone to play with her friends before she met her fate.

Kunda added that the body was found with bruises and preliminary investigations revealed she had been defiled.

He said police have launched a manhunt to bring the suspects to book.