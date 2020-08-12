2 Mumbwa Men Arrested Over Defilement, Murder Of 10-Year-Old

Two men of Mumbwa district have been arrested and yet to be charged with murder after they defiled a 10-year-old girl who later died.

Police spokesperson Ether Katongo stated that the mother of the deceased girl reported the incident to the police while the victim was unconscious at the time.

“Police in Mumbwa received a report of defilement on 10th August 2020 at 18:15 hours in which Joyce Kakanka aged 40 years of Mutapila village in Chief Kaindu of Mumbwa District reported on behalf of her daughter aged 10 years of the same address that she was defiled by Harry Kandolo aged 25 years and Jack Kandolo aged 20 years, both of Makondo Village, Chief Kaindu, Mumbwa District. The victim was unconscious at the time of reporting. The incident occurred between 9th August 2020 at 18:00 hrs and 10th August 2020 at 11:00 hrs at Mutapila Village in Chief Kaindu,” stated Mrs Katongo.

“The victim later died in Mumbwa District Hospital at around 22:00 Hours on 10th August 2020 and the body is in Mumbwa District Mortuary waiting for postmortem. The suspects have been apprehended and are detained in Police custody yet to be charged with murder.”