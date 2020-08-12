3 Die In Nyimba After truck Fell Into Ditch

Three people have died on the spot in Nyimba District after a Lusaka bound truck which was laden with fertiliser failed to ascend a hill around Nyalugwe area on Great East Road and fell into a ditch on Tuesday.

Eastern Province police Commissioner Luckson Sakala says two other passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to Nyimba District hospital for attention.

Mr Sakala says those who died on the spot included the driver and two women.

He says the truck that belongs to Rift and Shift Transport was coming from Beira in Mozambique to Lusaka.

Mr Sakala says Police suspect that there were more passengers who were trapped in the truck as there could have been more than five people on it.

He says out of the three people that died on the spot, police managed to retrieve a body by late yesterday while others were still trapped.

Mr Sakala says the Fire Brigade team from Petauke rushed to the scene immediately after the accident.