OPINION: “MPs In CDF Bonanza” – MPs Now Have The Money, Can They Put Aside Political Squabbles And Work For People?

Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Charles Banda this afternoon made an announcement that the Treasury has released K249.6 million for disbursement to all 156 constituencies under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

This means each constituency will get K1.6 million for development projects.

Dr Banda said this being an inclusive Government premised on delivering development to every corner of Zambia, the Government has shown this commitment by releasing the whole amount as budgeted for to ensure that no constituency is left behind in terms of development.

Our view is that this positive news is the highest level of sacrifice that the government has ever made so far, considering the tight liquidity situation the country is facing resulting from the ravaging Coronavirus that is taking most of the country’s resources. No constituency has been left out of this allocation, meaning even areas that are not PF strongholds will get the opportunity to undertake development projects for the people’s benefit, and of course for MPs’ benefits.

This is a sign of the PF government’s inclusiveness and desire to deliver development to every corner of Zambia, regardless of the people’s political affiliations.

The bigger task now falls on the Members of Parliament who have no excuse but to stretch themselves to ensure the implementation of the earmarked projects in their constituencies as soon as the funds are credited in the CDF accounts. There is no need to play politics over this; we all know that the MPs were elected to serve the people and to serve them in earnest regardless of the political parties they represent. Therefore, unnecessary delays to make the government look bad, lack of transparency, lack of accountability must not be tolerated at all. This is the time MPs should put their heads together and work for the benefit of the entire population.

The MPs now have the money, they must work hard for their people and put aside their petty political squabbles.