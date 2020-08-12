Positive News: MPs In CDF Bonanza

Government has released K249,600,000, the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) budgetary allocation for 2020.

This amount covers all 156 constituencies, with each of them expected to get K1.6 million to undertake their various development programmes.

The full disbursement comes after the previous two allocations (2018 and 2019) were partially disbursed due to inadequate resources.

Local Government minister DR Charles Banda revealed at a media briefing today that Minister of Finance Dr Bwalya Ng’andu had made a promise in the last sitting of Parliament where he assured that he would release funds towards the CDF.

“The CDF budgetary allocation for 2020 is K249,600,000.00 and I wish to announce that Government as promised has released the total allocated CDF as budgeted. This amount is meant for distribution to all the 156 Constituencies. Each of the 156 Constituencies will receive a total of K1.6 million. I wish to inform the Nation through you that in 2018, K209,337,616.00 was released from the Treasury and the Ministry in turn disbursed the funds to one hundred and thirty-two (132) constituencies because the allocation was not adequate to cater for all the 156 Constituencies. The twenty- four (24) constituencies not funded from the 2018 CDF were constituencies that had Members of Parliament who were Cabinet Ministers. In 2019, given the country’s financial constraints, the Ministry of Finance released a total of K29,962,384.00, which was in turn disbursed to the remaining constituencies that never received the CDF in 2018,” Dr Banda said.

“As you are aware, the President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has always insisted on the need to be transparent in all that we do and that is why every time there is a critical development happening in the Ministry, I take time to inform the Nation through the colleagues from the Press. The onus is therefore, on you to give the public the correct information. The CDF is established as a Fund in the Constitution of Zambia under Article 162. In addition, the CDF Act No. 11 was enacted in 2018 to provide guidance on the management and administration of the Fund. This being an inclusive Government premised on delivering development to every corner of Zambia, the Government has shown this commitment by releasing the whole amount as budgeted for to ensure that no constituency is left behind in terms of development.”

He said the Members of Parliament now have an onerous task to ensure that the implementation of the earmarked projects commences as soon as the funds are in the accounts.

“I also direct all the councils that have not yet submitted the 2020 CDF projects for approval to do so immediately. It is the cry of the large citizenry that development should be hastened in all areas without leaving anyone behind. There is no reason to retain the funds in the Constituency Bank Accounts when there are many development challenges that need to be urgently addressed.

In conclusion, I wish to reiterate my Ministry’s commitment to ensure that the CDF allocated is used for the intended purpose in a transparent and accountable manner in accordance with the CDF Act No.11 of 2018, which prescribes the funding, management and accountability of the Fund,” Dr Banda stated.