Spax, 5 Others Plead Not Guilty To 5 Counts Of Murder

Chingola-based small scale miner Kabaso Mulenga popularly known as SPAX and five others have pleaded not guilty to five counts of murder, attempted murder and rape.

When the matter came up for plea, the six pleaded not guilty to the charges in the Kitwe High Court.

Particulars of the offence are that on dates unknown but between 22nd January and 23rd January, 2020, the six, being Mulenga, 29, Boyd Kamizhi, 24, McLean Kamizhi, 22, Gilbert Simba, 22, Syvio Kwibisa, 22 and Jimmy Bwembya, 23, whilst acting together with other persons unknown, did murder, attempt to murder and raped contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

In the first count, it is alleged that the six on dates unknown but between 22nd January and 23rd January, 2020 jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown did murder Emmanuel Maponda.

In the second count, it is alleged that the six on dates unknown but between 22nd January and 23rd January, 2020 jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, did attempt to murder Billy Maponda.

In the third count, it is alleged that the six on dates unknown but between 22nd January and 23rd January, 2020 jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown attempted to murder Sheila Bwembya.

In the fourth count, it is alleged that the six on dates unknown but between 22nd January and 23rd January, 2020 jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown did attempt to murder Stanley Maponda.

And in the last count, it is alleged that the six on dates unknown but between 22nd January and 23rd January, 2020 jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, had carnal knowledge of a woman without her consent.

Upon their plea, Kitwe High Court Judge Justice Abha Patel has since adjourned the matter to 18th August, 2020 for commencement of trail.