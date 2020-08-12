Zambia In K59M Worth Of COVID-19 Supplies From EU

The European Union (EU) has given Zambia COVID-19 supplies worth K59 million as the country makes efforts to stop the further spread of the Coronavirus.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Lusaka on Tuesday, EU Ambassador to Zambia Jacek Jankowski said 30 to 40 million euros has been pledged by the Europe Global Initiative to assist Zambia mitigate the social and economic impact of the COVID-19.

Ambassador Jankowski said the donation includes the provision of Personal Protective Equipment and life saving commodities as prioritised in the national contingency plan.

Ambassador Jankowski said most of the drugs donated were supplied by local pharmaceuticals, which in turn have contributed to the country’s economy.

Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya said there is need to continue investing in health systems and thanked

EU for being a critical ally of the government in the fight against COVID-19.

The minister has called on health authorities to protect the resources and ensure accountability of the donated supplies.

Meanwhile, Secretary to the Treasury Mr Fredson Yamba said the donation signifies the partnership that exists between Zambia and the European Union, adding that the support will reduce the burden on the Treasury in funding programmes meant to stop the further spread of COVID-19.