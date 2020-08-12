Zesco HQ In 3-Day Closure To Facilitate Fumigation In Fight Against COVID-19

head office will temporarily be closed for three days beginning tomorrow, 12th August 12, to 14th August, 2020 in order to facilitate fumigation of the premises in line with Coronavirus guidelines.

Company Manager for Public Relations, Mrs. Hazel Zulu, in a statement stated that this is aimed at safeguarding the health of employees and customers, and in contributing to mitigating the spread of the pandemic in the country.

Mrs. Zulu adds that the Corporation will continue to operate under strict preventive guidelines as recommended by the Ministry of Health.

“ZESCO Limited wishes to inform its customers and the general public, that it will shut down its Head Office, situated along Great East Road in Lusaka, for three days effective Wednesday 12th August 2020 in order to enhance Covid-19 preventive measures such as fumigation of the premises in line with guidance provided by the Ministry of Health” Mrs. Zulu stated.

She has urged electricity customers to maximize the use of various online digital platforms to purchase electricity units as well as the use of the ZESCO Mobile Application and the USSD Code (*3600#) to access services such as viewing prepaid tokens, reporting faults and tracking connection status.

“We reiterate the need for our customers and employees to ensure that they continue to strictly observe preventive measures such as: observing social distancing; Holding virtual meetings, where necessary; Wash and sanitize hands regularly; and, Mandatory wearing of face masks, to mention but a few. As a Corporation, we care about the wellbeing of our employees and customers hence the need for us to ensure that we heighten preventive measures at our offices,” Mrs Zulu stated.