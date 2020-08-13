Chiteme Says Mopani’s Demolition Of Houses On Its Land Is Evil

Nkana PF Member of Parliament Alexander Chiteme says the decision by Mopani Copper Mines to demolish illegal houses on its land is evil and inhuman.

Mopani Copper Mines last week demolished over 600 houses in Luyando community in Mindolo where we’re built illegally on the mine land.

The over 600 families have being spending nights in the cold over the past weeks.

Mr Chiteme, the National Development Planning minister, said Mopani Copper Mines could have engaged authorities before acting on demolitions.

He said this when he visited the victims with the DMMU and donated food stuffs.

“That is so evil and inhuman. How can you demolish houses like this? People suffered to come up with these structures and Mopani can’t just demolish even if it is their land. This is so wrong and uncaring from Mopani,” Mr Chiteme said.

“I will be with you during this time and no one will die of hunger here. We care for you and stand with you.”

Later, Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe said government should investigate the illegality and bring to book the masterminds of illegality.