COVID-19: On A Positive Note, There’s Been No Death In Last 24 Hrs

Zambia has recorded 162 cases out of 1,017 tests done in the last 24 hours.

On a positive note, no Covid death has been recorded during the period under review, although one man who died of hypertension is being investigated.

Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed that 32 people are on Oxygen, among them eight (8) are in Kitwe, while five are in critical condition in ICU.

Those discharged in the last 24 hours are 168 while the cumulative total of cases countrywide are

8,663.

The Ministry of Health says it is ready for global partnership on development of vaccines for Coronavirus and the Russian Vaccine was one point of reference.

Please, take precautions; adhere to all health guidelines.

COVID-19 is real!