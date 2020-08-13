Judiciary Shuts Down for Covid-19 Fumigation

The Judiciary has announced the closure of all superior courts to facilitate fumigation of the premises.

The exercise will be conducted in conjunction with the Lusaka City Council conduct a fumigationl on today ( Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday).

This is according to a public notice issued by Chief registrar of the Judiciary and director of court operations Charles Kafunda.

“Please take note that the judiciary in conjunction with the Lusaka City Council, will be conducting a fumigation exercise of some of its court premises in Lusaka on Thursday, August 13, 2020 and Friday, August 14, 2020,” he stated.

The courts affected as all superior courts based at Judiciary headquarters along Independence Avenue, the Court of Appeal based in Kamwala along Dedan Kimathi road area, the Commercial Division next to Immigration Offices, the Lusaka Subordinate Court along John Mbita road and Paul Banda road.

“This measure is necessitated by the a Ministry of Health guidelines to enhance COVID-19 preventive measures,” he said.

Mr Kafunda advised legal practitioners and litigants with cases scheduled on the said dates before the affected courts to get in touch with the marshals to the judges and magistrates concerned in order to reschedule the cases.