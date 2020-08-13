Lungu Mourns Mushima Mubambe

President Edgar Lungu has regretted the death of Chief Mushima Mubambe Isio Munwe of the Kaonde people of Mufumbwe district in North Western Province who died last Saturday after a short illness.

In a message of condolences to North Western Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu, President Lungu said he is deeply saddened by the death of Chief Mushima and that he commiserates with the bereaved family, the people of Mufumbwe district and the entire North Western Province.

President Lungu prayed that God will grant the bereaved family strength during the trying time.

Chief Mushima died on August 8, 2020 after a short illness and will be put to rest on Friday in Mufumbwe district.