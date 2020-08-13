President Lungu Promotes Vet Doctor Who Captured Stray Munda Wanga Lion

President Edgar Lungu has with immediate effect prompted the Veterinary Officer who recently tranquilized a lion that had escaped from Munda Wanga Botanical Gardens.

Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela disclosed when he visited Munda Wanga today that President Edgar Lungu called for the immediate promotion of Dr Innocent Ng’ombwa to the position of Senior Veterinary Officer for his brave act.

According to Mr Chitotela, President Lungu said Dr Ng’ombwa sacrificed his time and put his life on the line to rescue the people of Chilanga from the lioness.

Mr Chitotela commended Dr. Ng’ombwa for his selfless service to duty.

Early this week, the Department of Wildlife and National Parks captured the Lioness that strayed out of the Munda Wanga Sanctuary and Botanic Garden into the residential area in Chilanga.

The wild animal strayed into the residential area and was spotted prowling in one residential yard around 21:00 hours on Sunday.

And Dr. Ng’ombwa has thanked President Lungu and the ministry for his promotion.

Munda Wanga Manager Wilfred Moonga said management is working at renovating and restocking Munda Wanga by bringing more animals, both domestic and wild.