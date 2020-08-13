Zambia In Talks With CDC For COVID Vaccine Trials

Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed that the Zambian government is in talks with the African Center for Disease Control (CDC) and a group of partners to ensure that the country participates in the vaccine trials for the ravaging COVID-19.

He revealed during today’s COVID-19 daily briefing that Zambia is ready to work with others in developing a vaccine for Coronavirus.

“Country men and women, the world is moving steadily towards establishing a COVID-19 vaccine, Zambia is not left behind we are engaged with the Africa CDC and a group of partners to participate in vaccine trials and we are going to work closely with our partners to ensure that Zambia is not left behind,” the minister said.

Dr Chilufya said government will also provide support to the Academia that will undertake research on the pandemic in Zambia.

The University of Zambia revealed a few days ago that it has made progress towards developing a vaccine for COVID-19.