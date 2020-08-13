ZNFU Tells Millers Association to Shut Up

The Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU) says it is extremely disappointed with Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) president Andrew Chintala and others for exhibiting high levels of ignorance on agriculture matters to the public.

Mr Chintala had reacted to a statement by ZNFU where the union said it was investigating reports that millers had been told not to buy maize from farmers at a price higher than the K110 per 50kg which Food Reserve Agency was offering.

“The MAZ president is better off shutting up than talk about things that he does not understand. We warned the MAZ president two (2) years ago to stop exposing his ignorance on issues of agriculture, but he does not learn lessons. Our statement which reads in part clearly states that and we quote; ‘ZNFU is also investigating reports where millers have been instructed not to buy maize at a price beyond what the Food Reserve Agency [FRA] is offering of K110 for 50kg bag of maize at farm gate…’ We did not talk about into-mill prices. Why is the MAZ president jumpy, when we have clearly stated that we are investigating reports? Why is he afraid that we investigate these reports? To investigate means to probe, study, scrutinize, or examine, just to lecture him on this term. For the record, we have been receiving reports from our District Farmers’ Associations (DFAs) around the country, which we are further investigating, or studying the matter. What is wrong with us investigating these reports? Why should the MAZ president and his surrogates talk about targets when MAZ has not been mandated by Government to meet any targets? Why speak on behalf of Government and the FRA when he is neither the spokesperson for Government nor the FRA, nor is he an agent of Government?” ZNFU public relations and media manager Calvin Kaleyi stated.

“We do understand that his ignorance is perpetuated by his surrogates for personal gain. The Union will from now on expose the MAZ president in every way possible. The MAZ president’s statement is malicious and should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves as he is meddling in issues that affect farmer growth and national food security. He clearly does not support the plight or cause of farmers but that of his and his surrogates’. We shall not allow our farmers to be taken advantage of by individuals that barely have the knowledge of agriculture. The Union will always stand for the truth and nothing but the truth.”