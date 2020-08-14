4 Arrested In Solwezi Over Copyright Infringement

Police in Solwezi have arrested four people for alleged pirating of audio/visual material.

North Western Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi confirmed the arrest during a public display of consficated items.

Chushi said police, in collaboration with the Intellectual Property Unit, conducted an operation in the District.

He said police have also confiscated 15 computers and 3 laptops that were being used in the production of pirated materials in makeshift shops.

Mr Chushi said Police raided the makeshift shops and seized all the materials used in the illegal business that was infringing on other people’s work.

“The suspects who are in police custody will be charged in accordance with section 28 of the copyright and performance rights Act, CAP 406 of the Laws of Zambia as amended by Act no. 25 of 2010 and read with section 3(1) of Statutory Instrument number 100 of 2013 and will appear in court soon,” he stated.

Mr Chushi warned all those infringing on copyrighted works to desist from such acts as police will not relent but pounce on them.