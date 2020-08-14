Govt Directs C/belt Councils To Pull Up Socks And Stop People From Brewing Kachasu

Government has directed Councils on the Copperbelt to pull up their socks and stop people from brewing local beer commonly known as Kachasu in communities.

Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has noted with great concern the growing trend by some people to disregard Presidential directives.

Mr Nundwe has noted that despite the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, people in some communities are still gathering in numbers to take the illicit beer.

He said Councils need to bring to book those brewing the local beer as they are the ones creating problems in communities.

Mr Nundwe said the gatherings in most communities are unacceptable, hence the need for councils to intensify patrols and bring to book all those disregarding presidential directives.

“The councils need to pull up their socks, they need to ensure that people adhere to public health guidelines by avoiding crowded places, masking up and sanitizing of hands, it cannot be business as usual, I need order, not what is happening,” Mr Nundwe warned.

He said COVID-19 is deadly and government has not yet sanctioned operations of any bar or shebens.