It’ll Be Unfair To Ignore Positives Scored By PF – Lamba Chief

Chieftainess Shimukunami of the Lamba people on the Copperbelt has praised President Edgar Lungu for equally sharing national development in Zambia.

Speaking when PF Copperbelt Province chairperson Nathan Chanda and provincial minister Japhen Mwakalombe paid a courtesy call on him, the traditional leader said it will be unfair for people in the country to ignore the positive trends that President Lungu has recorded, including in the Lamba Land.

He said the ruling party has taken development to many parts of the country and for that, they deserve commendation.

And Mr Chanda said the ruling party will continue with its mobilization exercise even after the local government by-elections in Lufwanyama caused by resignations of opposition councillors.

He said traditional leaders are key in sensitizing the communities on the National Registration Cards exercise.

Mr Chanda said it is imperative that youths in rural areas take advantage of the exercise to acquire NRCs.

He said the PF on the Copperbelt values the engagement of traditional leaders during such exercises.

He also said the resignations by opposition councillors were because they want to be a part of the development agenda of the PF government under President Edgar Lungu.