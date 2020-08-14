Water Development Minister Happy With Progress On Kafulafuta Dam Water Project

Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Jonas Chanda says the Kafulafuta dam water project is a life line for the Copperbelt and has assured contractors working on such projects countrywide that they will be paid.

Speaking at the construction site, Dr. Chanda expressed satisfaction with the quality of works at the US$450 million Kafulafuta Dam Water Project in Masaiti District on the Copperbelt Province.

China National Complete Engineering Corporation is the contractor working on the project.

Dr Chanda said it was government’s desire to provide sanitation services by 2030 without leaving anyone behind.

And Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe said the dam project had promoted job creation in both the formal and informal employment sectors.

Kafubu Water and Sanitation Company Managing Director Anthanasius Mwaba said the project was ahead of schedule.

Mwaba indicated that the pace of the construction works had slowed due the Covid19 pandemic but would be completed in good time.

He said once the project was completed, a maximum of 700,000 volumes of water would be pumped everyday.