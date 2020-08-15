Catholic Bishop Says Church’s Job Is To Unite People, Not To Be Dragged Into Politics

Archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ndola Bishop Benjamin Phiri who has been installed today has appealed to politicans to stop dragging the Church into politics.

Speaking after his installation as Bishop of Ndola Diocese at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Broadway in Ndola, Archbishop Phiri said the job of the Church is to unite the people and not to be dragged into political issues.

“A word to politicians, don’t drag us the church into politics. Our job is to unite the people. As Bishop of Ndola, I will always work with the government of the day regardless of who is there. Government and the Catholic church are partners in different sectors. I have no hesitation to ask government for help if it is for the benefit of the people,” Archbishop Phiri said.

He said as long as Government cooperates with the Church, they will be partners.

“I want to thank you, your excellency for the help you rendered in Chipata and I will ask you for other projects here. I thank you my fellow Bishops who are here. My brothers, I need your support. As you are aware, I was an auxiliary Bishop of Chipata, therefore I will need your help. I will not come with an agenda but I will work with you. I will not succumb to any manipulation but we will work together as children of God,” Archbishop Phiri said.

Outgoing Archbishop of the Diocese of Ndola Alick Banda wished Bishop Phiri well in his new capacity.

And Pope Francis has urged the Archbishop Phiri to be the father to everyone and show the mercy of God to all.