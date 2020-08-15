Church Should Sow Seeds Of Love And Unity, Says President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has advised the Church to sow seeds of love and unity.

Speaking in Ndola during the installation of Bishop Benjamin Phiri as Ndola Diocese Bishop, President Lungu congratulated the clergyman and said the church and government must work together for the country’s development.

“The church and government cannot afford to work in isolation, there is need for closer collaboration. We have to work together, we have a task to uplift the social standard of the people. We look to the Church to foster unity for the people of Zambia. The church should be in the forefront sowing the seeds of love and unity,” President Lungu said. “My government is determined to uphold the values, principles and national unity among others.”