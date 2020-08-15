Installation Of New Ndola Diocese Bishop On Today

The episcopal installation of the new bishop for Catholic Diocese of Ndola, Right Reverend Benjamin Phiri is set for today 15th August, 2020.

The event will start this morning and President Edgar Lungu is the guest of honour.

Pope Francis on 3rd July, 2020 appointed Bishop Phiri as the bishop of the Diocese of Ndola at the time he was serving as Auxiliary Bishop for Chipata Diocese.

Rt. Rev. Phiri takes over from Archbishop Dr. Alick Banda who is now the local ordinary for the Archdiocese of Lusaka.

Bishop Phiri, who has been serving as auxiliary bishop of Chipata since 2011, was born on 14 June 1959 in Petauke District and was ordained to the priesthood on 14 September 1986 for the Diocese of Chipata.

Bishop Phiri, a PhD holder in Canon Law, was appointed Auxiliary Bishop of Chipata on 18 January 2011 with the titular see of Nachingwea.

He was Rector of St. Dominic’s Major Seminary in Lusaka, Zambia from 2004 to 2011.

After his studies at the Minor Seminary in Monze Diocese, he studied Philosophy at St. Augustine Seminary, Kabwe, and Theology at St. Dominic’s Major Seminary, Lusaka.

Among many assignments, he once served as the National Director of the Pastoral Office of the Zambian Bishops’ Conference from 2002–2004.

AMECEA Blog.