Lands Minister Orders Arrest Of Illegal Land Dealers In Kitwe

Minister of Lands Jean Kapata has directed Kitwe District Commissioner Chileshe Bweupe to ensure people behind illegal land allocations in Kitwe are arrested.

Mrs Kapata, who has toured demolished houses in Mindolo North by Mopani Copper Mine, said the suspects must be arrested without fail.

She said a few individuals have caused so much anguish on innocent citizens and they should not be allowed to go scot free.

Mrs Kapata said zambia has laws relating to land which people should respect, adding that those engaged in illegalities deserve to be punished.

She stated that it is unfortunate that someone had been allocating pieces of land which belongs to Mopani Copper Mine.

Mrs Kapata said people have lost out and those behind illegalities should not be left free, especially that resources have been wasted.

And Nkana Member of Parliament Alexander Chiteme is still unhappy with the manner in which houses were demolished.

Chiteme, who is National Development Planning Minister, said he remains saddened by the action that has left hundreds of families homeless.