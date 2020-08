Manda Hill Mall has been reopened following the restoration of water supply.

The Lusaka City Council closed the mall after it was discovered that it had no water supply, leading to closure of public toilets.

Soon after the closure, Manda Hill management worked with speed to restore water.

“We would like to thank all our customers for your patience. Please note that the water supply has been restored and the mall remains open. Enjoy your shopping,” Manda Hill has posted on its Facebook page.