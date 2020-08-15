NAREP Kicks Out Steve Nyirenda

Opposition National Restoration Party (NAREP) has removed its president Steve Nyirenda with immediate effect.

According to a statement just released by the party’s spokesperson Frank Sichone, Mr Nyirenda, the owner of Muvi Television, has been removed for bringing division in the party, among other reasons.

“The NEC that sat today 15th August 2020 has resolved today that Mr Steve Nyirenda cease to be our party President with immediate effect for bringing division in the party, failure to follow party procedures and many more .

We have also suspended Mr Jimmy Mubambwe the national chairmam for gross misconduct with immediate effect. In this regard, all appointments made by Mr Nyirenda are nullified and no one is allowed to speak on behalf of the party apart from the Spokesperson, Secretary general or Acting president,” Mr Sichone has stated.

“We have further resolved that Mr Charles Maboshe continue as President of the party, Mr Ezra Ngulube is the Secretary general. We urge all members to remain calm as we deal with internal issues. We further ask former President Chipimo to come back and join us as we work towards building our party for 2021 election.”