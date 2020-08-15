Power Star Larry Bwalys Joins Simba

Tanzanian giants Simba Sports Clubs have signed Power Dynamos and Zambia ball wizard Larry Bwalya.

The Tanzanian side already has Zambian midfielder Clatous Chama on their books and are coached by former Chipolopolo gaffer Sven Vandenbroeck.

Bwalya treks to Tanzania after five seasons at Power Dynamos where he rose to the captaincy.

The Power Dynamos star was part of the Zambian side at the 2018 African Nations Championship in Morocco where his participation was restricted to the bench.

He was also part of the Chipolopolo side that qualified to the 2020 African Nations Championship in Cameroon.