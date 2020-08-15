President Lungu Lays Out Programme For C/belt Visit

President Edgar Lungu will tomorrow travel to the Copperbelt Province for a two day working visit where he is expected to attend a series of programmes, among them the launch of the youth empowerment programme.

The head of State writes…

Fellow Citizens,

I am expected on the Copperbelt tomorrow morning for a Two-day working visit under the new normal.

Upon arrival, I will proceed to officiate at the installation of Rt. Rev. Dr. Benjamin Phiri as Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ndola at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Broadway in Ndola.

And later officiate at the launch of the Youth Empowerment Fund at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium whose aim is to ensure that young people have access to finance to start and expand their businesses and significantly contribute to the economic development of our nation.

My government will continue to create a conducive environment for young people with business ideas to pursue their dreams and succeed.

This is important because most young people with brilliant business ideas are being inhibited by the high cost of financing.

And unlike other empowerment funds which are tied to specific sectors, the empowerment fund being launched tomorrow will accommodate proposals from all sectors.

I have since directed the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development to encourage young people to look at goods and services that are in short supply on the market so that they can derive maximum profit from their businesses.

And it is my government’s desire that the process of accessing the funds is shortened to a minimum period of three (3) Weeks so that young people can quickly get into their business.

Government will also negotiate on various prices for goods and services being produced by our young people to help them stabilize and build capacity for them to pay back.

On Sunday, I will attend celebration mass at the Cathedral of Christ the King Catholic Church before heading back to Lusaka.

May God Bless Our Great Nation.

#NewNormal #Partnerships #CatholicChurch #MaskUp #BuildingZambiaTogether