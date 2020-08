ZNBC’s Pennipher Sikainda-Nyirenda has scooped the second prize in the 2020 SADC Media Award – Television Category.

Pennipher is the only female among eight winners from the SADC region.

She submitted a documentary on the importance of Seed Banks to the preservation of food varieties in the World.

We at Zambia Reports congratulate Pennipher on her award.

#celebratingwomen