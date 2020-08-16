Church And Govt Can’t Work In Isolation – President Lungu

Church And Govt Can’t Work In Isolation, says President Lungu

Speaking at the Episcopal installation of Rt. Rev Dr. Benjamin Phiri as Bishop of Ndola Diocese at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Ndola on Saturday, 15th August 2020, I stated the following:

” I wish to reiterate the fact that Church and Government cannot afford to work in isolation. The two institutions serve same constituents; hence, there is need for a closer collaboration for the benefit of the nation.

We have an onerous task, to uplift the social status of our people. Therefore, we are bound to compliment each other.

In this regard, as Government we look forward to the church to foster unity among the people of Zambia. The church should be in the forefront sowing the seed of love and not discord across political or ethnic divides.

Similarly, my Government is determined to persevere in our quest to promote national values and principles premised on patriotism, including national unity, among others.

My appeal is that the church should not abandon its God-given mandate of peace building in this nation, by preaching love. Church leaders should continue to help safeguard peace in our nation by playing their role as shepherds of God’s flock”.

Congratulations Rt. Rev Dr. Benjamin Phiri as Bishop of Ndola Diocese. We’ll keep you in our prayers as you shepherd God’s people.

– President Edgar Chagwa Lungu