COVID-19 UPDATE: 157 New Cases, No Death In Last 24 Hours

The country has recorded another 157 news cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours out of 1,069 tests done.

Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya disclosed during today’s briefing that 36 people are on oxygen while three are in ICU.

Additionally, 347 have been discharged from hospital during the period under review.

On a positive note,no deaths have been recorded, therefore the number remains at 260.

Cumulatively, the total number of cases stands at 9,343.

And Dr Chilufya said the notion that Coronavirus is for the rich is false because reality has shown that the disease affects everyone regardless of social status.

Three survivors of Coronavirus were brought to today’s update to share their experience with the virus.

Ms Mary Nachande of Chawama Compound in Lusaka challenged Zambians to take the disease seriously because she went through a difficult time when she fell ill.

She recalls having lost a sense of smell and taste at the same time as having a bad fever and headache.

Mrs. Nachande urged the public to adhere to health guidelines put in place by the government to combat Coronavirus.