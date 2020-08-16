LAZ Engages AG On COVID-19 Rules Enforcement

The Law Association of Zambia has engaged the Attorney General in order to discuss the legal framework in place and the enforcement mechanism being adopted to combat the spread of COVID-19,

LAZ Honorary Secretary Sokwani Chilembo has confirmed.

He stated that the issue falls well within LAZ’s mandate as prescribed in section 4 of the Law Association of Zambia Act, Chapter 31 of the Laws of Zambia, to interrogate further, and offer guidance to both the powers that be and the nation.

“Based on our confirmation, we wish to advise that we have engaged the Attorney General of the Republic of Zambia in his constitutional capacity as chief legal advisor to the government. We have initiated dialogue with the Attorney General in order to discuss the legal framework in place, and enforcement mechanisms being adopted to combat the spread of COVID-19,” he stated.

Mr Chilembo stated that LAZ shall issue a comprehensive statement on the matter upon completion of its engagement with key stakeholders in this process, to ensure that the rule of law is respected, as the country fights the pandemic.

“We also urge all members of the public to treat COVID-19 with the seriousness it deserves,” Mr Chilembo stated.