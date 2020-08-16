Man On The Run After Causing Death Of Another Over Torch

Police in Choma of Southern Province are looking for a 21-year-old man identified as Busiku Chimbwene of Kayuma Village in Chief Siachitema’s area in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Joshua Simasikwe of the same village.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo stated has confirmed.

” Police received the report of murder from Martin Kabenya, aged 47, the uncle of the victim who narrated that on 14th August, 2020 at about 22:00 hours, the suspect went to the victim’s house and attempted to get the victim’s torch using force and against the will of the owner (now the deceased). After the victim denied the suspect access to the torch, the suspect kicked him in the abdomen after which he became unwell. The victim later died from home on 15th August, 2020 at 09:00 hours,” Katongo stated.

“The body of the deceased is in Choma General Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.A manhunt has been launched for the suspect who is on the run.”