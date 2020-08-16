President Lungu Snubs Cadres At Ndola Airport

President Edgar Lungu on Saturday afternoon snubbed political party cardres who gathered to welcome him at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola in observance of health guidelines to avoid further spread of COVID-19.

In their usual manner, despite having been guided that the President would not meet them, the political party cardres defied the advice as they waited for the Presidential jet.

However, upon arrival, the Head of State, who was welcomed by Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe, proceeded to the Presidential lounge without meeting the cadres who lined up waiting for his arrival.

The Head of State proceeded to the Catholic Church in Ndola where he witnessed the installation of Bishop Benjamin Phiri as Archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ndola.

And during the installation, President Lungu called on the Church to continue playing its role of building peace.

Meanwhile, Bishop Phiri pledged to work closely with the Government of the day.

He said this is regardless of who is in office.