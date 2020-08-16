Sampa Writes Attorney General Over Withdraw Of His Entitlements As Mayor

LUSAKA Mayor Miles Sampa has written to Attorney General Likando Kalaluka requesting him to intervene in the matter where all his entitlements have been withdrawn from him following his suspension.

Recently, Local Government Minister Charles Banda announced a three-month suspension for Lusaka and Kitwe City councils after numerous cases of illegal land allocations.

But Sampa, in his letter to the AG, said most of his entitlements like the ceremonial and utility vehicles have been withdrawn from him following his suspension.

He complained that his rights both as an individual and as an employee of the Lusaka City Council have been trampled on.

He has since asked the AG to interpret his circumstances.

“As I am directly part of the Central Government, I regard this issue as an internal matter but keen on principle not to have my rights both as an individual and as an employee of LCC trampled on, callously for that matter. I wish not to be part of setting bad precedents for the future Mayors at LCC and indeed around the country. Consequently, I write to your good office to seek your legal interpretation of my circumstances as regard the above occurrences and actions and more so the withdrawal of my office vehicles (both ceremonial K1 and utility),” Sampa wrote.

And Sampa said he suspects that the Local Government Ministry expects him to walk on foot around the seven (07) constituencies in Lusaka to interact with the people.

He, however, bragged that he has a lot of personal vehicles but it will be wrong for him to use them on official duties.