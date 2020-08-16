SPECIAL NEEDS CORNER: Unwasted Pain: Memoirs Of A Special Needs Mom

By Sandra Mukwavi

While Covid-19 is at it and we have to spend more time confined, why don’t we do an inclusion introspection?

If you have a family member or relative with a Disability, why not make your home Disability accessible and friendly? You can acquire a removable rump for family members who are wheelchair or walker users.

That way, you will no longer have to wonder why they don’t visit. Having to get off your wheel chair or being picked up from it just so you can gain access to a building could feel like trying too hard to be accepted into someone’s house. And probably worse since we never get to read hearts but God does…

Show society how your own should be INCLUDED❤

I am Sandra Mukwavi;

I have a son with autism and another with cerebral palsy who used a wheelchair.

