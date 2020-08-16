TRAGIC: Police Pick Up Couple For Causing Their Baby’s Death During A Fight

16TH AUGUST, 2020 – Police in Monze District have picked up and detained a couple for allegedly causing the death of their five-months-old baby during a domestic fight between them.

This is alleged to have occurred on 15th August, 2020 between 18:00 hours and midnight in Zambia Compound, Monze.

Police visited the scene and the body of a baby boy was picked and deposited in Monze Mission Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

The deceased baby’s parents namely Sylvester Mumbi aged 41 of Zambia Compound and his wife Matilda Hampongo, aged 34, also of Zambia Compound in Monze have been detained in police custody and investigations have continued.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER