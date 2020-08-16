WESTERN PROVINCE HAS PROGRESSED

By: Bangwe Naviley Chisenga

Western Province was the poorest and to accelerate progress, it got the highest number of new districts. It now has 16 districts in total. Lukulu which relied on Mongu now has it’s own new mortuary.

New large secondary schools better than Kabulonga Boys are now in Sikongo, Nalolo, Lukulu, Sioma, Mwandi, Mulobezi, while others are coming up in Mitete and Limulunga.

Senanga has a new school of nursing while Kalabo and Sesheke got Trades Training Institutes of a large scale.

Western added new District Hospitals namely Lukulu, Nalolo, Shangombo and Mulobezhi. Each district also received part of the 650 health posts.

Mongu- Sesheke is tarred. Mongu – Limulunga Road being tarred. Only Mongu – Nkeyema and Sesheke- Kazungula remains critical.

Administration blocks and 60 staff houses for civil servants are coming up in each of the following districts; Nkeyema, Luampa, Mitete, Sikongo, Nalolo, Sioma and Mwandi.

The multi million Sioma bridge and Mongu- Kalabo Road remain permanent features all these projects having started after 2011.