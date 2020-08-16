Zambia Welcomes South Africa’s Easing Of Lockdown Rules

The easing of COVID-19 induced lockdown in South Africa will revive the Zambian economy, Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti has said.

Major General Miti observed that the lowering of COVID-19 restrictions to alert level two as announced by that country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa would enable economic activities to start returning to normal.

He said Zambians living in South Africa may now start returning to their businesses as well as employment following the downgrading of lockdown restrictions.

Major General Miti said the decision to open up many economic sectors amid COVID -19 level two guidelines were positive as some Zambians in that country may return to employment which they had lost during level 5 lockdown.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that his country was moving to alert level two of the COVID -19 restrictions to second lowest level of restrictions following some positives achieved in the fight against COVID -19.

He announced the lifting of many restrictions, except for international travel.

This is according to a statement issued by first secretary press and public relations at the Zambian mission in Pretoria, Naomi Nyawali.