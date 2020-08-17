Corruption Fight Shouldn’t Target A Few Individuals, Says President Lungu

Those who claim to fight corruption should not be selective in their approach, President Edgar Lungu has said.

The Head of State wondered why those who claim to fight corruption have not raised an alarm on councils that are building markets seven times the price of building one and said that corruption should be fought regardless of where it is being perpetrated.

He said this after he was informed that that in Ndola Central and Mpulungu constituencies, councils want government to build a market shelter at a cost of over K16 million when the same can be done at a cost of K2 million, like in Chifubu constituency.

After hearing from Mpulungu member of Parliament Freedom Sikazwe and his Bwana Mkubwa counterpart Jonas Chanda that they opposed plans for government to spend such monies on market shelters when it can spend less, President Lungu said such are the issues that those who are involved in the fight against corruption should help government to deal with.

He said it did not help to target a few individuals when suspected corruption is happening in other sectors, adding that the genuine fight against corruption will require the vice to be addressed at every level of society.

The Head of State said corruption was bad because it makes government spend more when it can spend less and channel resources to other things.

Meanwhile, livestock minister Nkandu Luo said government should take a position to give contracts to the Zambia Army and Zambia National Service.

Professor Luo said the Zambia National Service has built a market shelter in Munali constituency at a far less price than what private companies are demanding in other parts of the country.

Later, President Lungu toured the newly constructed shelter at Chifubu market.

The President was impressed with Chifubu Constituency Member of Parliament Frank Ng’ambi for coming up with an initiative to build the market shelter.