COVID-19 CASES RACE TO 10,000

Zambia has recorded 496 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours out of 1,549 tests, bringing the cumulative total to nearly 10,000.

Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya revealed during today’s briefing that seven people are currently in the ICU, while 164 have been discharged.

Four deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours – one at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital and with 3 BIDs, one from Ndola and two from Chililabombwe District on the Copperbelt.

Cumulative cases are now at 9,839 while deaths stand at 264, with total recoveries being 8,575.

And Dr Chilufya has warned about the rapid spread of the virus on the Copperbelt Province, saying people must adhere to health guidelines to stop the spread.

The minister also expressed worry about late referral of COVID-19 patients from private health facilities .

Dr Chilufya said the government appreciates the role of private sector players in supplementing health care and urged them to avoid delays in the fight against the pandemic.