Police Arrest Suspect Behind Exhumation Of Still Borns At Chingwere Cemetery

Police, in partnership with the Lusaka City Council (LCC), have arrested an unnamed man of Lusaka for allegedly exhuming bodies of still born babies at Chingwere Cemetery.

The suspect led the officers to his hideout where baby clothes and broken coffins were found, LCC Public Relations Manager George Sichimba revealed in a statement.

He stated that the suspect was apprehended on Friday around 18:00 hours before being handed over to police.

“The suspect led police and LCC workers to his hideout were baby clothes and broken coffins were found.

The suspect is in police custody as investigations have continued,” Sichimba said, adding that the motive behind this criminality has not yet been established.