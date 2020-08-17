POLICE TAKE ACTION AGAINST UNRULY OFFICER

Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations Mr Bonny Kapeso has confirmed the transfer of an unruly police officer who reportedly disparaged the current government.

A video went viral on social media this morning of a PF member complaining that the said officer said the PF will not win the 2021 general elections.

The traffic police officer, under the department of Mr Kapeso, has since been transferred to Western Province under general duties, awaiting deployment.

“We have already taken action against the officer. He has since been removed from traffic and transferred to Western Province for further deployment under General duties.

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Kakoma Kanganja, will not condone indispline among the rank and file of the Police Service and members of the public must also not attempt to assume police roles for which they are not trained.

Thank you for bringing the matter to the fore,” Mr Kapeso has stated.