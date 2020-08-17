Treasury Releases K250 Million For Roads

The Ministry of Finance has released K250 million towards the construction and rehabilitation of roads across the country.

Housing and infrastructure development minister Vincent Mwale said out of this amount, K20 million will go towards the rehabilitation of the Ndola-Mufulira road whose works had stalled.

He said when he toured the road that the contractor, Swift Carriers who have patterned with China Geo, will receive the money by tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Mufulira District Commissioner Mike Manda said the resumption of road works is timely, adding that the over 60-kilometer road is an economic stretch which will spur business between the people of Ndola and Mufulira.

Earlier, Mwale and Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo toured selected roads in Kabushi constituency which are in a bad state and the minister told Lusambo that his constituency will benefit about 19 kilometers of roads which will be worked on.

He said Avic International will be the contractor engaged to do the works.

And Lusambo commended government for considering roads in Kabushi adding that the people of Kabushi have for a long time been crying for better roads.