2020 A Dead Year For Non-Examination Grades, Declares NAQEZ

Press Statement: National Action for Quality Education in Zambia( NAQEZ ) has painfully declared 2020 as a dead year for non examination grades.

After extensive debates within and outside NAQEZ, after wide consultations and after careful analysis of the crisis of desks in schools, we have concluded that this year will not suffice for learners not writing examinations.

With the current surge in COVID-19 positive cases in Zambia, strict public health guidelines now being promoted coupled with inadequacies by schools to accommodate more learners in the face of the pandemic, we hold a position that it would be suicidal to reopen schools for more learners other than those already learning in 2020.

NAQEZ genuinely sympathises with learners in non-examination classes because staying away from school for too long may have telling and long-term academic and social consequences on them, their families and the nation as a whole, but we think that the country also has an inescapable duty to protect lives of the same learners.

To avert a crisis that may occur next year, we advise the Ministry of General Education (MoGE) to allow learners to progress to higher grades in January 2021. When learners proceed into the higher grades, they will need to be taught only nationally selected topics from those grades and the previous grades.

For example, Grade 11 learners should proceed to Grade 12, but only learn selected topics in respective subjects drawn from both Grades 11 and 12 syllabi. This will mean that national examinations for 2021 will be based on the topics that will have been selected for teaching and learning in 2021.

The Ministry of General Education should now intensify teaching the non-examination classes through television and radio stations. For learners in remote areas who cannot access TV and radio, they will urgently need self-instructional materials for learning, which materials MoGE should find a way of providing through schools.

At a critical time such as this one , home teaching /learning will become much more important. Those parents who can manage to teach something to their children will do well to be part of the solution to this national and global dilemma.

Issued by:

Aaron Chansa

Executive Direcor