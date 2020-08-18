Chipata Police Nab Woman Dumped Own Baby in the Bush

Police in Chipata have launched a manhunt for a woman who dumped a baby at a bush near the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) office on Monday.

Eastern Province police Commissioner Luckson Sakala said the baby was picked and taken to Chipata Central Hospital where it is being kept for safety.

Mr Sakala told Breeze FM that the baby was discovered by a man who had gone to RTSA office.

“This man found the baby in the bush where he had gone to relieve himself. The baby is currently at Chipata Central Hospital but as Police, we’ve launched a manhunt for its mother,” Mr Sakala said.

Sources at the hospital revealed that the baby is in good health.