Chipata Police Release 50 People who Abrogated Covid-19 Guidelines

Police in Chipata have released 50 people who were picked up over the weekend for abrogating Covid-19 prevention guidelines after they were found drinking beer in nite clubs and bars.

Eastern Province police Commissioner Luckson Sakala said the culprits were only released upon payment of admission of guilty fees.

“When we rounded them up for contravening Covid-19 guidelines we brought them at the police and we sensitized them on Covid-19. So after they paid admission of guilty fees we released them,” Mr Sakala said.

He said members of the public in Eastern Province should adhere to Covid-19 prevention guidelines.

Mr Sakala also recommended to Chipata City Council that liquor traders who abrogate Covid-19 guidelines should have their licenses revoked.

“We are making a strong appeal to the Town clerk for Chipata to revoke the licenses for liquor traders who go against Health guidelines on Covid-19. They should not that the Presidential guidelines should be adhered to,” he said.

He however said he was impressed with the adherence to Covid-19 guidelines such as the wearing of masks.